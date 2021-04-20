Where are you going?
Seymour Marine Discovery Center

100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
| +1 831-459-3800
Petting sharks, sea anemone & star fish! Santa Cruz California United States
Ms. Blue Santa Cruz California United States

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Petting sharks, sea anemone & star fish!

On a 10-day road-trip starting in Los Angeles driving along the coast, ending in San Francisco, we stopped in Santa Cruz to check out the Marine Discovery Center near Natural Bridges - totally AWESOME for those of you who love learning about marine life. The staff were knowledgeable and I loved the hands on touch-tanks.

Yes, we have two daughters to 'entertain' but I got just as much out of the experience, if not more!
By Karen Isailovic

Derek Bruff
almost 7 years ago

Ms. Blue

With a day of driving with my kids from San Francisco to the Sequoia National Park, I looked for fun stops along the way. I had read about Ms. Blue, the 87-foot-long blue whale skeleton on display in front of the Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz. Ms. Blue washed ashore dead years ago about 30 miles north of Santa Cruz, and scientists at Long Marine Lab salvaged the skeleton.
It's one of the largest blue whale skeletons on display in the world, and it made a great pit stop for the kids.

I had planned on just staying long enough to take in Ms. Blue's size and grab a few photos, but when the girls saw the Discovery Center, they insisted we visit. We spent a wonderful hour seeing--and touching!--marine life and learning much from the friendly staff. The visit made for a wonderful, if longer than planned, stop along our journey down Highway 1.

