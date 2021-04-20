Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sevva

PRINCES BUILDING, 10 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2537 1388
Cocktails Among Skyscrapers Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Mon - Wed 12pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 12pm - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am

Cocktails Among Skyscrapers

Atop the Prince's Building sits Sevva, one of the swankiest bars in town. Architectural buffs will also love its location for the wraparound terrace gives a great view of some of Hong Kong's most famous skyscrapers. There's no better way to get up close to I.M. Pei's Bank of China building, or Sir Norman Foster's HSBC. And of course, down below are the neon lights of Hong Kong at night partnered with the glistening Victoria Harbour.

Sevva's drink list also had cocktails inspired by the city you have quickly fallen in love with; try the Champagne-based Harbourside, or how about a Hong Kong Fog?

Come for the cocktails, the sophisticated ambience and the views and leave with memories of a gorgeous Hong Kong.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points