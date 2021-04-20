Sevva
PRINCES BUILDING, 10 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2537 1388
Photo courtesy of Sevva
More info
Mon - Wed 12pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 12pm - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am
Cocktails Among SkyscrapersAtop the Prince's Building sits Sevva, one of the swankiest bars in town. Architectural buffs will also love its location for the wraparound terrace gives a great view of some of Hong Kong's most famous skyscrapers. There's no better way to get up close to I.M. Pei's Bank of China building, or Sir Norman Foster's HSBC. And of course, down below are the neon lights of Hong Kong at night partnered with the glistening Victoria Harbour.
Sevva's drink list also had cocktails inspired by the city you have quickly fallen in love with; try the Champagne-based Harbourside, or how about a Hong Kong Fog?
Come for the cocktails, the sophisticated ambience and the views and leave with memories of a gorgeous Hong Kong.