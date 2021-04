Seventeenth Street NW 1700 R Street Northwest

The Drag Heel Race Since 1986, typically held on the Tuesday before Halloween, thousands of spectators flock near Dupont Circle to cheer on elaborately costumed drag queens race down a quarter-mile stretch of 17th Street NW in heels no less than two inches high. The race commences at 9:00 p.m., but the real fun starts by 7:00 p.m. as the contestants parade up and down the route showing off their outfits beforehand. This is perhaps DC's most unique Halloween tradition.