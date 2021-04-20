Seven Stones Winery
Wine & Geology: Seven Stones Winery in the Similkameen ValleyVoted one of the top 6 underrated wine regions in the world by Vines Magazine and one of the top 5 wine regions you've never heard of by EnRoute Magazine, the Similkameen wine valley is quickly gaining international interest with wino's from all over the world.
Located just next door to the heart of Canada's only desert the Similkameen receives hot summers and cool evenings adding to the unique flavour of the wine.
The soil - as I learned during my visit with the Wine Bloggers' Conference 2013 held in Penticton, only a 30 minute drive away - varies in each block of growing vines and each parcel of land making the same grape taste very different from each winery that grows it.
Seven Stones Winery, named for the seven stones/boulders within the area previously used by First-Nations for cultural and mythological purposes, has a soil of sandy loam with rocks and boulders for the first 4 feet, then is limescale rock said to give their wines a mineral finish.
Be sure to stop by while touring the neighbouring Okanagan wine region you will not be disappointed!