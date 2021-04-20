Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Seven Sisters Country Park

E Dean Rd, East Sussex, Seaford BN25 4AB, UK
Website
| +44 345 608 0193
A Perfect London Day Trip East Sussex United Kingdom

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm

A Perfect London Day Trip

I love London, but after a few days I always appreciate escaping the city to be surrounded by nature. Seven Sisters Country Park, situated in South Downs National Park, is a perfect day trip. Catch the the train to Seaford, which will take about 90 minutes. Before you begin your journey, stop at the grocery store in town to pack a picnic lunch.

You can walk the seven chalk hills for which the park is named all the way to the next town, Eastbourne, where you can catch the train back to London. The walk is about 12 miles and takes you past gorgeous coastline, seaside cottages, and two lighthouses. You'll feel a world away from the big city.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points