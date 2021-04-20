Where are you going?
Seven Dials

11-13 Shelton St, London WC2H 9JN, UK
Website
| +44 20 7240 9274
A Solo Trip to Seven Dials London United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 2pm

A junction of seven streets that meet at a humble column, Seven Dials is a hub of vintage shops, specialty stores, cozy pubs, and edgy salons in Covent Garden. Since this is a neighborhood known for its high-end labels, Seven Dials is the place to go for a more low-key shopping trip.

Come here on your own during a weekday afternoon to skip the crowds, and pick out a gift in a store you’ll likely have to yourself. Then, people watch from the column's steps. Once the early evening comes around, you’ll see ticketholders filing into the theatre a few steps away.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

