Seven Arts Center 6714 GA-85, Riverdale, GA 30274, USA

Get Creative at Seven Arts Centre Explore your creative side at the Seven Arts Center, where kids and adults can tap into expert tuition in the worlds of music, art, drama, and poetry. If you’re just in town for a few days you can pre-register for a private class and sharpen up your photography skills or even book a one-on-one singing lesson. Regular day-long sessions run throughout the holidays for 5–15 year olds in everything from puppetry to print making. Prices are pleasingly low and it’s a great opportunity to try something creative.