세시셀라 도산공원점
651-4 Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-3448-7100
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Ceci Cela: Brunch, European StyleTucked in neatly amongst the designer boutiques in trendy Apgujeongdong is Ceci Cela.
This quaint little café looks as though it’s been transported from the streets of Paris or SOHO, the sidewalk seating and European flair a nice change from Seoul’s ubiquitous Korean fare.
A popular brunch spot, hungry locals flock to this eatery for the pancakes, waffles and French toast, all topped with a decadent array of ice cream, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, strawberry compote and whipped cream. But Ceci Cela is best known for its luscious carrot cake. Moist and not too sweet with the quintessential cream cheese frosting, this carrot cake could easily be the best in Korea.
Reach Ceci Cela from either the Sinsa or Apgujeong subway stations.