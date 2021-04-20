Where are you going?
Serious Pie

316 Virginia Street
Website
| +1 206-838-7388
This Pizza is No Joke Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm



Serious Pie is one of local celebrity chef Tom Douglas’s restaurants—and his take on a pizza parlor. The pies are rustic, free-form creations with unusual ingredient combinations; the best way to experience them is to order several and share. The Penn Cove clam and pancetta is a standout, as is the soft-cooked egg, smoked prosciutto, pecorino, and arugula pizza.

The menu is small, but thoughtfully chosen, and there’s a selection of wine, beer, and cider, too. The thin-crust pies come out of the oven pretty quickly, so you can make it to an evening showing at the Cinerama movie theater, nearby.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

