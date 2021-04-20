Serinn House Esbelli Sokak No.36, Esbelli Mahallesi, URGUP, 50400 Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey

Rose Valley Sunset...I think On our second day in Cappadocia, we rented a car and drove to some of the less frequented sites. It was late afternoon by the time we returned to Serinn House (a great boutique hotel). Since the car wasn't being returned until the morning, the hotel owner, Eren, suggested we take a bottle of wine and watch the sunset from the Rose Valley.



Maybe we were tired and missed the turn, maybe the directions weren't clear...whatever the case, we proceeded to get lost. We had a map; we stopped and asked for directions. For some reason our destination was elusive.



Eventually, we found this spot...which I think is the Rose Valley...we're not quite sure. I guess it didn't really matter: it was a beautiful sunset...and we had a bottle of wine.