Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Serinn House

Esbelli Sokak No.36, Esbelli Mahallesi, URGUP, 50400 Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey
Website
| +90 384 341 60 76
Rose Valley Sunset...I think Ürgüp Turkey
Chic Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey Ürgüp Turkey
A Contemporary Cave Hotel in Cappadocia Ürgüp Turkey
Stylish Stay at Serinn House, a Cappadocia Cave Hotel Ürgüp Turkey
Rose Valley Sunset...I think Ürgüp Turkey
Chic Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey Ürgüp Turkey
A Contemporary Cave Hotel in Cappadocia Ürgüp Turkey
Stylish Stay at Serinn House, a Cappadocia Cave Hotel Ürgüp Turkey
Check Availability >

Rose Valley Sunset...I think

On our second day in Cappadocia, we rented a car and drove to some of the less frequented sites. It was late afternoon by the time we returned to Serinn House (a great boutique hotel). Since the car wasn't being returned until the morning, the hotel owner, Eren, suggested we take a bottle of wine and watch the sunset from the Rose Valley.

Maybe we were tired and missed the turn, maybe the directions weren't clear...whatever the case, we proceeded to get lost. We had a map; we stopped and asked for directions. For some reason our destination was elusive.

Eventually, we found this spot...which I think is the Rose Valley...we're not quite sure. I guess it didn't really matter: it was a beautiful sunset...and we had a bottle of wine.
By David Barrineau

More Recommendations

Samantha Leo
almost 7 years ago

Chic Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey

Serinn House is in lovely Urgup, in the heart of central Turkey's beautiful lunar-desert region known as Cappadocia. The region has many boutique cave hotels, but perhaps none like Serinn House. Serinn House's chic mid-century modern inspired decor sets it apart. The rooms have all the contemporary comforts, yet are nestled into the sandstone hillside like traditional dwellings.
esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Stylish Stay at Serinn House, a Cappadocia Cave Hotel

What I love about Serinn House

- Design within Reach decor
- Helpful, hospitable owner (Eren)
- Eren's two great dogs
- Urgup is the most charming Cappadocia town
- Walking distance to Ziggy's for dinner
- Strong wi-fi
- Reasonable rates
- It's a hotel room. In a cave!

Turkey Trip Report: http://bit.ly/ONKIN7
Marc Borsak
almost 7 years ago

A Contemporary Cave Hotel in Cappadocia

We spent three nights at The Serinn House in Cappadocia - a cave hotel with modern design and furnishings, so you can have the best of both worlds; our room had barrel vaulted stone ceilings and a modern four-poster bed.

The owner, Eren, is lovely and helpful - one afternoon she sent us to one of Cappadocia's many canyons to watch the sunset (I think it was called Rose Canyon, and the spot called Sunset Point) with a bottle of wine and a couple of wine glasses - a highlight of our time there, though not quite at the level of our hot-air balloon ride, which is a must when in Cappadocia.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points