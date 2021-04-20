Serinn House
Esbelli Sokak No.36, Esbelli Mahallesi, URGUP, 50400 Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey
| +90 384 341 60 76
Rose Valley Sunset...I thinkOn our second day in Cappadocia, we rented a car and drove to some of the less frequented sites. It was late afternoon by the time we returned to Serinn House (a great boutique hotel). Since the car wasn't being returned until the morning, the hotel owner, Eren, suggested we take a bottle of wine and watch the sunset from the Rose Valley.
Maybe we were tired and missed the turn, maybe the directions weren't clear...whatever the case, we proceeded to get lost. We had a map; we stopped and asked for directions. For some reason our destination was elusive.
Eventually, we found this spot...which I think is the Rose Valley...we're not quite sure. I guess it didn't really matter: it was a beautiful sunset...and we had a bottle of wine.
almost 7 years ago
Chic Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey
Serinn House is in lovely Urgup, in the heart of central Turkey's beautiful lunar-desert region known as Cappadocia. The region has many boutique cave hotels, but perhaps none like Serinn House. Serinn House's chic mid-century modern inspired decor sets it apart. The rooms have all the contemporary comforts, yet are nestled into the sandstone hillside like traditional dwellings.
almost 7 years ago
Stylish Stay at Serinn House, a Cappadocia Cave Hotel
What I love about Serinn House
- Design within Reach decor
- Helpful, hospitable owner (Eren)
- Eren's two great dogs
- Urgup is the most charming Cappadocia town
- Walking distance to Ziggy's for dinner
- Strong wi-fi
- Reasonable rates
- It's a hotel room. In a cave!
Turkey Trip Report: http://bit.ly/ONKIN7
almost 7 years ago
A Contemporary Cave Hotel in Cappadocia
We spent three nights at The Serinn House in Cappadocia - a cave hotel with modern design and furnishings, so you can have the best of both worlds; our room had barrel vaulted stone ceilings and a modern four-poster bed.
The owner, Eren, is lovely and helpful - one afternoon she sent us to one of Cappadocia's many canyons to watch the sunset (I think it was called Rose Canyon, and the spot called Sunset Point) with a bottle of wine and a couple of wine glasses - a highlight of our time there, though not quite at the level of our hot-air balloon ride, which is a must when in Cappadocia.
