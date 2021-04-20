Serangan Turtle Conservation and Education Center

Saving Sea Turtles in Serangan
There are a few turtle release projects in Bali
, some of which have tainted the reputation of others by not actually doing any conservation or education work, but instead lining their pockets with tourist dollars. However, Serangan island's Turtle Conservation and Education Center is leading the way in Bali's attempts to heal the ever-dwindling population of beautiful sea turtles that used to lay their eggs all around the island's shoreline. Staff at the center are extremely knowledgeable and most speak excellent English and are ready to answer any questions you might have. Children will love the 'adopt a turtle' project, which you may have to explain, doesn't mean taking it home with you, but releasing a turtle into the ocean. Serangan is only about 20 minutes from Kuta by car so is a good half-day trip. Just make sure if you get a driver that they take you to the right place to avoid disappointment.