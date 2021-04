Sepoc Island off Batangas Bay Batangas - Tabangao - Lobo Rd, Batangas, Philippines

Island Hopping in the Philippines If you drive three hours outside of Manila, and take a boat from Batangas Bay, there are hundreds of islands to choose from. We chose an uninhabited, lush island of Sepoc Island. Four footpaths line and cut through the island. Bring your snorkel gear from Eagle Rock Resort and snorkel from each of the 3 beaches.