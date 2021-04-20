Where are you going?
Seoul Station

Seoul, South Korea
Finally Found: Frozen Yogurt Seoul South Korea

Finally Found: Frozen Yogurt

Beans & Berries may seem like just another Korean coffee shop chain, until you step inside and realize that they serve frozen yogurt.

This is a relatively new concept in Korea, where Baskin Robbins ice cream shops abound in even the country’s most backwater towns, but frozen yogurt shops remain a virtual enigma.

At Beans & Berries, they’ve adopted the concept of self-service. Load up your cup with creamy yogurt, and top it up with berries, nuts, candies and sauces of your choice. The delectable concoction is weighed and you pay accordingly. Prices are a bit steep, but if you’re a frozen yogurt lover passing through Seoul, you’re unlikely to care.

Grab one at the location in Seoul Station before hopping on your train.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
