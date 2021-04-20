Seoul Station
Namyeong-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Finally Found: Frozen YogurtBeans & Berries may seem like just another Korean coffee shop chain, until you step inside and realize that they serve frozen yogurt.
This is a relatively new concept in Korea, where Baskin Robbins ice cream shops abound in even the country’s most backwater towns, but frozen yogurt shops remain a virtual enigma.
At Beans & Berries, they’ve adopted the concept of self-service. Load up your cup with creamy yogurt, and top it up with berries, nuts, candies and sauces of your choice. The delectable concoction is weighed and you pay accordingly. Prices are a bit steep, but if you’re a frozen yogurt lover passing through Seoul, you’re unlikely to care.
Grab one at the location in Seoul Station before hopping on your train.