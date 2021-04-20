Where are you going?
Seoul Station

Namyeong-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
One would think that all toilets are created equal, but that is certainly not the case in Korea, where many loos are equipped with fancy gadgets to ensure you a comfortable visit to the restroom. Most common of these is the etiquette bell. This small device attached to the wall or on the side of the toilet acts as a remote control of sorts. The purpose? At the push of a button, the stall will be filled with the sounds of a flushing toilet or a cheery tune, to mask other noises commonly heard in a bathroom.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

