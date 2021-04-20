Where are you going?
Seoul Grand Park

Dang-dong, Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
A Central Park Gunpo Si South Korea

A Central Park

Ever been to Central Park in New York? Well, Seoul Grand Park is a bit like that, but instead of buying a hot dog, you’ll nosh on dried squid or fish cakes.

Stroll through the botanical gardens, ogle gorillas at the world’s 10th-largest zoo, and get your culture fix at the Museum of Contemporary Art, also located in the Seoul Grand Park. If you’re visiting in April, be sure to attend the Royal Cherry Blossom Festival, held in Seoul Grand Park annually.

A fun tip: Check out the “Love” themed tour on the website, which offers suggestions on the most romantic spots to stroll hand in hand through the park.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

