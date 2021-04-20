Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Seoul Bistro

3161 S 129th E Ave suite n, Tulsa, OK 74134, USA
Website
| +1 918-960-2890
Korean Food in Tulsa Tulsa Oklahoma United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm

Korean Food in Tulsa

Oklahoma's food scene is getting stronger every year. Typically, Hispanic cuisines have dominated the ethnic dining options but lately more Asian restaurants are showing up across the city.

Seoul Bistro is a little family owned and operated restaurant on the east side of Tulsa that serves phenomenal Korean cuisine. Having lived in Seoul for over two years I know how Korean food should taste, and this place makes everything well! Yukgyejang, Bibimbap, you name it.

The dish above is actually "Korean Chinese Food," a dish called Tangsuyuk. Which is very similar to sweet and sour chicken. I have been to Seoul Bistro about 5 times and have ordered something different each time; all delicious and all fresh.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points