Seoul Bistro
3161 S 129th E Ave suite n, Tulsa, OK 74134, USA
| +1 918-960-2890
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm
Korean Food in TulsaOklahoma's food scene is getting stronger every year. Typically, Hispanic cuisines have dominated the ethnic dining options but lately more Asian restaurants are showing up across the city.
Seoul Bistro is a little family owned and operated restaurant on the east side of Tulsa that serves phenomenal Korean cuisine. Having lived in Seoul for over two years I know how Korean food should taste, and this place makes everything well! Yukgyejang, Bibimbap, you name it.
The dish above is actually "Korean Chinese Food," a dish called Tangsuyuk. Which is very similar to sweet and sour chicken. I have been to Seoul Bistro about 5 times and have ordered something different each time; all delicious and all fresh.