Seo-myeon Songcheon-ri
Songcheon-ri, Seo-myeon, Yangyang-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea
slow food in a fast countrySeveral years from now, spectators and athletes from around the world will be descending on these mountains; the 2018 Winter Olympics have just been awarded to Pyeongchang, in the mountains along the East coast of South Korea.
While visiting my uncle, who lived nearby, last summer, we drove around these mountains...
Just 25 miles away from the resort, as the crow flies, is Songcheon valley, known for its clear waters and rice-cakes, ("tteok"), made the traditional way, using rice grown in these paddies--slow-food, local-food...
In the capital, Seoul, 'ppali-ppali' (meaning approximately 'fast/hurry!!') has become the dominant way of life--always rushing to catch the subway, to buy the latest smartphone, to see the latest movie... Fortunately, outside of the megalopolis, you can still see remnants of the country's original name: "The Land of the Morning Calm."