Sentiero Azzurro Parco Nazionale delle Cinque Terre Parco nazionale delle Cinque Terre, 19016 Monterosso al Mare SP, Italy

Sciacchetrà in the Sky Climbing the Sentiero Azzurro (or the Blue Path, given the gorgeous ocean views you get from almost every bend) you traipse by countless terraced vineyards producing the Vermentino and Sciacchetrà that this region is so famous for. And keep your eyes peeled for the small roller-coaster-like buggies that help transport the grapes from the cliffside vines to the processing facilities down in town!