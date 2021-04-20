Melbourne-Style Coffee in Sydney
The Melbourne roastery Sensory Lab opened its first Sydney
location in central Bondi Beach. In typical Melbourne fashion, the music is hip, there's a planter-filled wall, the coffee is addicting, and the baristas are friendly (and masters of milk-drawn leaves and hearts). Despite retail shelves lined with syphons, grinders, filters, and drippers, the coffee here is unfussy. Try the filtered "coffee shot" produced through the espresso machine. That was Matt Perger's invention, introduced at the World Barista Championship.