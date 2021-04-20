Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sensory Lab [CLOSED]

75-79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
Melbourne-Style Coffee in Sydney Bondi Beach Australia

Melbourne-Style Coffee in Sydney

The Melbourne roastery Sensory Lab opened its first Sydney location in central Bondi Beach. In typical Melbourne fashion, the music is hip, there's a planter-filled wall, the coffee is addicting, and the baristas are friendly (and masters of milk-drawn leaves and hearts). Despite retail shelves lined with syphons, grinders, filters, and drippers, the coffee here is unfussy. Try the filtered "coffee shot" produced through the espresso machine. That was Matt Perger's invention, introduced at the World Barista Championship.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points