Sense South Beach
400 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 305-538-5529
South Beach Hotel HideawayAlthough Sense Beach House is located in South Beach, its new look is the opposite of what South Beach is known for.
The boutique hotel now has more of a Hamptons feeling, seeming more like a home-away-from-home than a chic, club-like hotel. It also helps that the hotel's new owner is Italian and has been hands-on since he bought the hotel a year ago, taking care of everything from the design to the new restaurant, The Local House.
This is a place where everyone really does know your name; where you can play ping pong on the porch or grab a towel and walk across the street to the beach. Even its location in the SoFi (South of Fifth) neighborhood adds to its charm, just close enough to the action of South Beach but still quiet enough where travelers can kick back and relax.
The perfect South Beach hideaway, Sense Beach House caters to a sophisticated, low-key South Beach set. If you really want to get away from it all, head up to the pool for your own private view of Miami's cityscape.