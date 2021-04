Comida Tipica at Senor Moose

Senor Moose bills itself as "comida tipica" — real Mexican food. They feature regional food from Oaxaca , Jalisco, and Michoacan, plus more familiar fare like tacos and enchiladas. But the highlight is brunch, when they serve up dishes like Chorizo con Papas y Nopales, chorizo with potatoes and cactus topped with eggs and served with tortillas. Pair it with a slightly spicy Mexican hot chocolate and you'll leave feeling completely stuffed!