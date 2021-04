Sendlinger Tor

Every year from the end of November to December 23, you can take a ride on the Christkindl Tram, while drinking mulled wine (punch for the kids) and listening to Christmas music as the tram makes its way through some of the most scenic streets in Munich The tram ride lasts 25 minutes and is a bargain for the price of 1.50 euros per adult and €.50 per child (at the time of writing). You can just show up, but same-day reservations are recommended (and the only ones permitted) to avoid long waits.