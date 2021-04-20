Sendlinger Tor
80336 Munich, Germany
Sendlingertor: Munich's Southmost GateSendlingtor is one of three remaining gates standing that were the entrance to medieval Munich. It formed part of the north-south highway.
It was first mentioned in 1318 as the starting point to Italy, but it likely existed earlier.
Unlike the other gates, Senlingtor was barely damaged in WWII.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Take a Ride on Munich's Most Festive Train
Every year from the end of November to December 23, you can take a ride on the Christkindl Tram, while drinking mulled wine (punch for the kids) and listening to Christmas music as the tram makes its way through some of the most scenic streets in Munich.
The tram ride lasts 25 minutes and is a bargain for the price of 1.50 euros per adult and €.50 per child (at the time of writing). You can just show up, but same-day reservations are recommended (and the only ones permitted) to avoid long waits.
