Senda Nativa Romahue
Puerto Varas, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Enjoy a Fireside Meal at a Chilean Conservation CenterTucked away in a cozy cabin in the woods, enjoy a home cooked hot meal at Senda Nativa Romahue in the Los Lagos Region of Chile, as you listen to the crackling fire and learn about the native species of this region.
A place for trekking, bird watching, horseback riding and meeting some of Chile's natural species like its Puma, first hand, this is a place to experience nature.
The meals are home-cooked and ingredients are grown on-site in the organic garden. You have the option to come for the day or to stay on-site for as long as you choose. Senda Nativa Romahue is a peaceful haven of natural beauty.