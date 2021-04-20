Where are you going?
Senator John Heinz History Center

1212 Smallman Street
| +1 412-454-6000
History at the Heart of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pennsylvania United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Senator John Heinz History Center, located in the Strip District, is a fantastic way to gain greater knowledge of and appreciation for local history, from a number of different perspectives. For the sports enthusiast (guilty), there's the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum (a museum within a museum), which details the derring-do of former Steeler and Pirate greats (among others). If U.S. history is more your thing, check out the History Center, with information on Pennsylvania from the French and Indian through 20th century, and the Fort Pitt Museum (not far off, located in Point State Park downtown).

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

