Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314, USA
| +1 866-502-7529
Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock
Amp Up the Cool Factor at Seminole Hard Rock CasinoThe rock star–themed Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located in Hollywood, Florida between the international glitz of Miami and the kick-back town of Fort Lauderdale. Both city airports are also within 30 minutes of this stylish and sprawling hotel and casino.
Seminole Paradise is made up of 20 shops, 11 restaurants, and 10 bars/lounges. Make your way around the campus of smooth piano bars, dance clubs, steak houses, and comedy lounges right outside the casino doors.
Be sure to check out the hotel’s Rock Spa where treatments are named after classic tunes like the “Footloose spa reflexology” and the “Solid as a Rock massage.”
Also check out Hard Rock Live to view one of the talented headliners. Sample acts this summer include Peter Frampton and Journey.