Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Semeli Winery

Eparchiaki Odos Kiatou - Nemeas
Website
A Mountain-High Wine Experience Koutsi Greece

A Mountain-High Wine Experience

It takes a bit of a scenic drive to get to Semeli, located in a small town near Nemea that winds up several rural residential roads, but when you get there you are rewarded with sweeping views of the Peloponnese and their exceptional Moschafilero, a super floral, medium weight white that is hard to find outside of Greece. Drink your fill and stay in one of their super cheap and spacious rooms with huge tubs after. You won't want to navigate the roads after a couple of glasses.
By Andrew Richdale , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points