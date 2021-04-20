Semeli Winery

A Mountain-High Wine Experience
It takes a bit of a scenic drive to get to Semeli, located in a small town near Nemea that winds up several rural residential roads, but when you get there you are rewarded with sweeping views of the Peloponnese and their exceptional Moschafilero, a super floral, medium weight white that is hard to find outside of Greece
. Drink your fill and stay in one of their super cheap and spacious rooms with huge tubs after. You won't want to navigate the roads after a couple of glasses.