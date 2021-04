Selsela Al Ramadi Kebli - Al Raqaba

Tombs and Quarry at Selsela, Upper Egypt The ancient Temple of Hormhep, caves and dunes at Selsela, about 65 km north of Aswan, is a site few travelers in Egypt visit. Most of the Nile cruisers pass right by, but those lucky enough to charter a dahabiya can easily dock and explore these magnificent tombs and shrines on the west bank.