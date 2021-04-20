Selfoss
Selfoss, Iceland
"Welcome Home, Elves!"In January, my husband took me to Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. There were a couple things I knew before I went that I wanted to see: the Northern Lights (amazing!), Icelandic ponies, the Gulfoss waterfall. What I was most curious about though, and on the lookout for, was an elf house. I had read that Icelandic people are somewhat mystical with some believing in spirits, often building sod-topped houses for any elves that might wander by.
I was thrilled when we saw this elf house on a remote stretch of road outside Selfoss. It wasn't clear who had built the house since there were no traditional homes in the area, but whoever constructed it did a great job - it looked quite homey and inviting to any elves who might be looking for a place to rest.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Epic Icelandic Sunset
One of the most remarkable things about Iceland in the winter (and there are many) is the gorgeous sunset you're treated to every day. The sun starts to set at this time of year around 4:30 p.m. but lasts for 45 minutes to an hour, the whole time bathing the snow-covered landscape in a pink and baby blue alpenglow.
This was the sunset on our final night in Selfoss, taken on our drive back from Vik. If you have a chance to experience magical Iceland in the winter I highly recommend it - you won't be disappointed.
This was the sunset on our final night in Selfoss, taken on our drive back from Vik. If you have a chance to experience magical Iceland in the winter I highly recommend it - you won't be disappointed.