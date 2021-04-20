Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Selfoss

Selfoss, Iceland
"Welcome Home, Elves!" Selfoss Iceland
Epic Icelandic Sunset Selfoss Iceland
"Welcome Home, Elves!" Selfoss Iceland
Epic Icelandic Sunset Selfoss Iceland

"Welcome Home, Elves!"

In January, my husband took me to Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. There were a couple things I knew before I went that I wanted to see: the Northern Lights (amazing!), Icelandic ponies, the Gulfoss waterfall. What I was most curious about though, and on the lookout for, was an elf house. I had read that Icelandic people are somewhat mystical with some believing in spirits, often building sod-topped houses for any elves that might wander by.

I was thrilled when we saw this elf house on a remote stretch of road outside Selfoss. It wasn't clear who had built the house since there were no traditional homes in the area, but whoever constructed it did a great job - it looked quite homey and inviting to any elves who might be looking for a place to rest.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Epic Icelandic Sunset

One of the most remarkable things about Iceland in the winter (and there are many) is the gorgeous sunset you're treated to every day. The sun starts to set at this time of year around 4:30 p.m. but lasts for 45 minutes to an hour, the whole time bathing the snow-covered landscape in a pink and baby blue alpenglow.

This was the sunset on our final night in Selfoss, taken on our drive back from Vik. If you have a chance to experience magical Iceland in the winter I highly recommend it - you won't be disappointed.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30