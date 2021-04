"Welcome Home, Elves!"

In January, my husband took me to Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. There were a couple things I knew before I went that I wanted to see: the Northern Lights (amazing!), Icelandic ponies, the Gulfoss waterfall. What I was most curious about though, and on the lookout for, was an elf house. I had read that Icelandic people are somewhat mystical with some believing in spirits, often building sod-topped houses for any elves that might wander by.I was thrilled when we saw this elf house on a remote stretch of road outside Selfoss. It wasn't clear who had built the house since there were no traditional homes in the area, but whoever constructed it did a great job - it looked quite homey and inviting to any elves who might be looking for a place to rest.