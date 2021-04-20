Sejong Center

Where are you going?
Walking with the King (Not THAT King)

The major thoroughfare of downtown Seoul, Sejong Street, is brimming with art, fountains, statues, palaces, embassies and, of course, people.

There couldn’t be a better place to walk through the city and take it all in. Pause to read the plaques on statues of King Sejong, Korea’s most beloved royal, or sit a moment to watch as children dart through fountains to dodge the summer’s heat.

Cafes and restaurants abound, should you need a break between taking it all in.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

