Sejong Center
175 Sejong-daero, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-399-1114
Walking with the King (Not THAT King)The major thoroughfare of downtown Seoul, Sejong Street, is brimming with art, fountains, statues, palaces, embassies and, of course, people.
There couldn’t be a better place to walk through the city and take it all in. Pause to read the plaques on statues of King Sejong, Korea’s most beloved royal, or sit a moment to watch as children dart through fountains to dodge the summer’s heat.
Cafes and restaurants abound, should you need a break between taking it all in.