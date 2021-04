Sejong Center

Walking with the King (Not THAT King)

The major thoroughfare of downtown Seoul , Sejong Street, is brimming with art, fountains, statues, palaces, embassies and, of course, people.There couldn’t be a better place to walk through the city and take it all in. Pause to read the plaques on statues of King Sejong, Korea’s most beloved royal, or sit a moment to watch as children dart through fountains to dodge the summer’s heat.Cafes and restaurants abound, should you need a break between taking it all in.