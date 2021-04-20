Where are you going?
Seine

Guerville, France
Eiffel Tower from Bateaux Cruise of the Seine
Picture Perfect Paris
Paris from the eyes of the Seine
Seine on a Sunny Day
Cruising down the Seine
On the Seine in Sunny Paris
Cruising down the seine
Eiffel Tower from Bateaux Cruise of the Seine

A great one hour cruise led by a french tour guide ( tour is in both french and english) takes you to the sights of Paris with the unique perspective from the Seine. This is the third time I've been to Paris and I wish I'd done it sooner!
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cruising down the seine

Such a beautiful sunny day in Paris! Perfect for a boat cruise, which took us to major sites of Paris that can be seen from the river ( there are lots!) A seine cruise is a must do in Paris in Summer.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

On the Seine in Sunny Paris

One of my trip highlights so far! I can't think of a better way to get to know Paris.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cruising down the Seine

I cannot recommend a Seine Cruise highly enough! Even though I had already seen most of the major sites of Paris, the perspective from the water was really special
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Seine on a Sunny Day

Cruising down the Seine on a tour boat is one of the best ways to spend a sunny afternoon in Paris!
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Paris from the eyes of the Seine

Seine River cruises are a great way to see the beautiful sights of Paris without the walking, with a tour guide and with all the additional picturesque photo opportunities provided by the Seine's unique perspective
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Picture Perfect Paris

Views like this that are so perfect, they have to be seen to be believed. The views from a cruise on the Seine add a new dimension to Paris and I am so glad I did one!

