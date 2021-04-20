Where are you going?
Segway Eco-Tours Punta Cana

Cap Cana
Website
Off-Road Segway Adventure Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Off-Road Segway Adventure

Segway Eco-Tours Punta Cana offers excellent guided Segway excursions that take guests through the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, making stops at the hawk sanctuary, iguana habitat, 12 lagoons, the beach, and more. Tours can even be customized to suit your island wants.

And if you're on the fence about a Segway tour, just look at wheels on these beasts: They were made to take you into the wild, and you'll have a wild time to match!
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

