Segway Alberta

Zip through the Edmonton River ValleyThe first thing that strikes most visitors to Edmonton is how picturesque the city truly is – especially from inside the beautiful river valley, spirited from one end of the city to the other on a mechanical bull, otherwise known as a River Valley Adventure Co. Segway. No, seriously. Riding a Segway is one of the coolest ways you can experience Edmonton. Trust me.
RVAC runs group and private tours in the summer and winter that begin at $50 per person, per hour, disembarking from Louise McKinney Park. The Edmonton River Valley is Canada's most expansive urban parkland; zipping around on a Segway is a great way to familiarize yourself with the city, scout one-of-a-kind photo locales, and more. I've long scoffed at the idea of riding around on a Segway – helmet high on my head, fanny pack low on my waist – but have to admit that even for the outdoorsman in me, this was a wonderfully freeing experience. Vroom, vroom!
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]