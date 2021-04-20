Where are you going?
Segway Alberta

9735 Grierson Hill NW
Website
| +1 780-995-7347
Zip through the Edmonton River Valley Edmonton Canada

Zip through the Edmonton River Valley

The first thing that strikes most visitors to Edmonton is how picturesque the city truly is – especially from inside the beautiful river valley, spirited from one end of the city to the other on a mechanical bull, otherwise known as a River Valley Adventure Co. Segway. No, seriously. Riding a Segway is one of the coolest ways you can experience Edmonton. Trust me.

RVAC runs group and private tours in the summer and winter that begin at $50 per person, per hour, disembarking from Louise McKinney Park. The Edmonton River Valley is Canada's most expansive urban parkland; zipping around on a Segway is a great way to familiarize yourself with the city, scout one-of-a-kind photo locales, and more. I've long scoffed at the idea of riding around on a Segway – helmet high on my head, fanny pack low on my waist – but have to admit that even for the outdoorsman in me, this was a wonderfully freeing experience. Vroom, vroom!

[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

