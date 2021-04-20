Where are you going?
Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
Website
| +1 714-556-2787
Samueli Theater: A Powerhouse of Design and Culture Costa Mesa California United States

Samueli Theater: A Powerhouse of Design and Culture

Samueli Theater is one of the many theaters housed under the Orange County Performing Arts Complex. I've seen a variety of different independent comedy shows and plays here and I must say, it is one of the most visually stunning theaters I have seen. The hall inside seats about 500 guests and the outside beams with contemporary glass designs fused with dozens of lights. It's considered one of the smaller halls of the complex, but its breathtaking aesthetics are nothing short of magnificent.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

