Yazi's Boutique Seef Mall, Rd No 2819, Seef, Bahrain

Bahraini Chic Fans of quirky fashion with an ethnic edge will go head over high heels over cute little Yazi in the Seef Mall. Yasmin Salahuddin, a Bahraini designer and the mastermind behind Yazi, crafts handmade accessories, handbags and clutches with Swarovski crystals and Murano glass. Also up for grabs are brands from Timmy Woods Beverly Hills, Frandami 1960 and Paulette ltd NY.