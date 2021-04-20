Seedstore
212 Clement St
| +1 415-386-1600
More info
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Shop Independent Designer BrandsSeedstore in the Inner Richmond features a selection of independent and more mainstream clothing labels, all carefully curated by sisters and owners Jennifer and Cynthia Huie. The pair seek out men’s and women’s apparel and accessories that have a classic yet modern look. Women can find Naked and Famous Denim, which uses top-quality fabric from Japan, as well as Portland, Oregon-made Bridge & Burn blouses and jackets. For men, Brooklyn Tailors button-downs and H by Hudson shoes create a relaxed, refined style. The store also carries Drifter Bags backpacks, Tanner Goods natural-leather wallets, and Pendleton soy-and-beeswax candles.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Shopping at Seedstore in the Inner Richmond
Tucked away in the up-and-coming Inner Richmond neighborhood is Seedstore, the sister-run clothing and goods shop for men and women looking for classic design, modern craftsmanship, and, well, pretty things.
The store works with both independent and well-known brands, so stop by if you’re looking for a Dusen Dusen dress, a pair of H by Hudson shoes, or—yes, this thing exists—a kale-scented candle.
Seedstore is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The store works with both independent and well-known brands, so stop by if you’re looking for a Dusen Dusen dress, a pair of H by Hudson shoes, or—yes, this thing exists—a kale-scented candle.
Seedstore is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.