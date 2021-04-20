Shopping at Seedstore in the Inner Richmond

Tucked away in the up-and-coming Inner Richmond neighborhood is Seedstore, the sister-run clothing and goods shop for men and women looking for classic design, modern craftsmanship, and, well, pretty things.



The store works with both independent and well-known brands, so stop by if you’re looking for a Dusen Dusen dress, a pair of H by Hudson shoes, or—yes, this thing exists—a kale-scented candle.



Seedstore is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



