Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Seedstore

212 Clement St
Website
| +1 415-386-1600
Shop Independent Designer Brands San Francisco California United States
Shopping at Seedstore in the Inner Richmond San Francisco California United States
Shop Independent Designer Brands San Francisco California United States
Shopping at Seedstore in the Inner Richmond San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Shop Independent Designer Brands

Seedstore in the Inner Richmond features a selection of independent and more mainstream clothing labels, all carefully curated by sisters and owners Jennifer and Cynthia Huie. The pair seek out men’s and women’s apparel and accessories that have a classic yet modern look. Women can find Naked and Famous Denim, which uses top-quality fabric from Japan, as well as Portland, Oregon-made Bridge & Burn blouses and jackets. For men, Brooklyn Tailors button-downs and H by Hudson shoes create a relaxed, refined style. The store also carries Drifter Bags backpacks, Tanner Goods natural-leather wallets, and Pendleton soy-and-beeswax candles.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Shopping at Seedstore in the Inner Richmond

Tucked away in the up-and-coming Inner Richmond neighborhood is Seedstore, the sister-run clothing and goods shop for men and women looking for classic design, modern craftsmanship, and, well, pretty things.

The store works with both independent and well-known brands, so stop by if you’re looking for a Dusen Dusen dress, a pair of H by Hudson shoes, or—yes, this thing exists—a kale-scented candle.

Seedstore is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points