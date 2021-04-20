See Ya Later Ranch
2575 Green Lake Rd, Okanagan Falls, BC V0H 1R0, Canada
| +1 250-497-8267
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
See Ya Later Ranch: The best winery origin storySee Ya Later Ranch Winery, the host site for the kick-off opening reception of the Wine Bloggers' Conference, features one of the best views seen high above the Okanagan Valley, as well as vast acres of growing Gewurztraminer and champions one of the best winery origin stories~
The land was purchased by a Major Hugh Fraser in 1919 finding it perfect for his many dogs and Gatsby-esque parties within the countryside. However, his London wife found the location too remote and she severed the relationship as cruelly and cooly as a modern day text message simply penning "See ya later".
Fraser, with a renown sense of humour, adopted these three words as a name for his ranch and, since 2003, it is the brand name upon his bottled grapes he once planted so many years ago. The various dogs upon the labels are also a nod to Fraser and his love of dogs - upon the grounds you can visit the cemetery where his canine friends rest in peace above the spectacular valley.
Check out See Ya Later Ranch for the views, their delicious wines and seasonal restaurant