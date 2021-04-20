Where are you going?
Sedona Memories Bakery And Cafe

321 Jordan Rd
| +1 928-282-0032
Best sandwich in town Sedona Arizona United States

Mon - Fri 10am - 2pm

Best sandwich in town

Sedona Memories makes the best sandwiches in town. The homemade bread is baked fresh every morning, and the owner always has a smile on his face when he serves you. The sandwiches are huge, so splitting is usually a good idea. The cafe is close to local shops, too, making it a perfect stop while touring Uptown Sedona.

Local tip: call in to preorder and get a free cookie.

My favorite: Veggie on buttercrust. Most popular sandwich: Turkey
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

