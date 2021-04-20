Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sedlec Ossuary

Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia
+420 326 551 049
Scores of Skulls in Sedlec Ossuary Kutna Hora Czechia
Unlikely Art: Bone Medium Kutna Hora Czechia
Unlikely Art: Sedlec Ossuary Kutna Hora Czechia
Scores of Skulls in Sedlec Ossuary Kutna Hora Czechia
Unlikely Art: Bone Medium Kutna Hora Czechia
Unlikely Art: Sedlec Ossuary Kutna Hora Czechia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Scores of Skulls in Sedlec Ossuary

Always wanted to visit a bone ossuary. Not really sure why, except they just seem so bizarre. Finally got to Sedlec at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic. It didn't disappoint in the bizarre factor. I was so fascinated by how carefully arranged the bones were into the designs, I really didn't find it creepy; it's truly a work of art.
By Shara Johnson (SKJ Traveler)

More Recommendations

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Unlikely Art: Sedlec Ossuary

If you have a day to kill in Prague, I strongly suggest taking the hour train ride out to the medieval town of Kutna Hora. Amid the wonders of this charming village, you'll discover one of the most ghastly, morbid and, at the same time, spectacular displays of artistic ingenuity to be found anywhere. The Sedlec Ossuary is the location of a grand assembly of human bones from hundreds of years of human burial arranged and configured into large neat mounds, a giant chandelier, a coat of arms and several wall and ceiling adornments. The unique works of art were created by a wood carver named Frantisek Rint in the 1,800's. He was asked to place the bones uncovered by the construction of the church basement into orderly piles, but made art of them instead. The Ossuary is a real oddity and needs to be seen to be believed. Kutna Hora is home to many other attractions, such as an awesome brewery, called Dacicky, an intact medieval town center, the stunning Santa Barbara Cathedral and sweeping hilltop views over Bohemia. The greater Kutna Hora and Sedlec area are together a UNESCO World Heritage Site and worth a day trip from Prague.
Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Unlikely Art: Bone Medium

Of all the unusual materials an artist can choose from to create art, human bone must be the most unlikely choice. The Sedlec Ossuary in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic is the sight of a strange gallery of art, composed entirely of human skeletal remains from the Middle Ages. The Schwarzenberg coat of arms above is one of many items created by a wood carver in the 1800's. The wood carver was commissioned to take inventory and neatly arrange the bones, but he decided to make a variety of sculptures and decorations with them instead. The Ossuary was created in the basement of a chapel located in a Roman Catholic cemetery to house the remains of over 40,000 individuals buried since the 1100's. Kutna Hora is located an hour outside of Prague, serviced by frequent trains and is well worth planning an extra day to see. Kutna Hora has many other sights and attractions, including a Medieval town center, two handsome cathedrals and beautiful views of the surrounding Bohemian landscape. Most important of all the attractions is the Dacicky Brewery, which makes some highly regarded Czech Pilzners and serves up a delicious goulash.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30