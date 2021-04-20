Unlikely Art: Bone Medium

Of all the unusual materials an artist can choose from to create art, human bone must be the most unlikely choice. The Sedlec Ossuary in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic is the sight of a strange gallery of art, composed entirely of human skeletal remains from the Middle Ages. The Schwarzenberg coat of arms above is one of many items created by a wood carver in the 1800's. The wood carver was commissioned to take inventory and neatly arrange the bones, but he decided to make a variety of sculptures and decorations with them instead. The Ossuary was created in the basement of a chapel located in a Roman Catholic cemetery to house the remains of over 40,000 individuals buried since the 1100's. Kutna Hora is located an hour outside of Prague, serviced by frequent trains and is well worth planning an extra day to see. Kutna Hora has many other sights and attractions, including a Medieval town center, two handsome cathedrals and beautiful views of the surrounding Bohemian landscape. Most important of all the attractions is the Dacicky Brewery, which makes some highly regarded Czech Pilzners and serves up a delicious goulash.