Secreto Bar & Loggia 210 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

Cocktails with Monks Tucked into Santa Fe's medieval-looking St. Francis hotel, Secreto is a place to sample award-winning cocktails in style. Cozy couches and a dim, candle-lit hotel foyer may even entice you (and your drink) out of the bar itself. Sink into a chair and survey your new castle.



If the ambience doesn't pull you into this place, the cocktails should. Well designed and crafted, these are drinks you'll be talking about long after you leave.