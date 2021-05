Where They Walk (or Run) in L.A.

In Los Angeles , the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking through a forest. It’s a workout. Access at the corner of Sunset Blvd. and Parkman Ave.