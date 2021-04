Sample a Green Chile Burger

A new Santa Fe tradition has emerged, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown, held at the Farmers Market Pavilion. In 2014, the Second Street Brewery burger titled Original Alien Burger reigned topped with a blue corn chile relleno with pepper jack cheese, green chile, guacamole, bacon, fried red onion and chipotle mayonnaise. Regardless of where you eat in New Mexico , each chef has a riff on the green chile burger.For more info visit: http://santafe.org/Fun_Food_Event/