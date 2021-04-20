Second Story Books
2000 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
| +1 202-659-8884
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Second Story BooksOn a recent trip to D.C., I carved out an afternoon for Second Story Books, which I’d heard had a fascinating collection of used, rare, and out-of-print books. How can you not want to visit a store run by the guy (Allan Stypeck) who not only repairs books but also loans books for movie sets and helps institutions like the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress build their collections? The Dupont Circle store, one of two locations, lived up to the hype: It took real effort to keep my book-hoarding instincts in check as I explored the maze-like store and hit up the sidewalk-sale shelves, which offer serious deals on the weekends.
almost 7 years ago
What's Used is Loved Again
When I lived in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, I would go to Second Story to check their sales carts. I still love spending time here, especially as the store has been cleaned up and the collections much better organized. You can find current titles for sale at reasonable prices and the sale carts are still on the sidewalk out front. Undoubtedly, the main draw is the store’s used book, first editions, and rare book collections. The latter two are stored in cabinets, behind lock and key. Peruse the titles for fun – there as some fascinating topics! There are vintage maps, prints, and posters for sale as well as used CDs and DVDs. However, the collection that I currently am obsessed with is one that just fits inside a leather suitcase: vintage travel brochures. If you share my love for books, then make sure you stop by Second Story books on your visit to DC.