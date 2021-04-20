What's Used is Loved Again

When I lived in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, I would go to Second Story to check their sales carts. I still love spending time here, especially as the store has been cleaned up and the collections much better organized. You can find current titles for sale at reasonable prices and the sale carts are still on the sidewalk out front. Undoubtedly, the main draw is the store’s used book, first editions, and rare book collections. The latter two are stored in cabinets, behind lock and key. Peruse the titles for fun – there as some fascinating topics! There are vintage maps, prints, and posters for sale as well as used CDs and DVDs. However, the collection that I currently am obsessed with is one that just fits inside a leather suitcase: vintage travel brochures. If you share my love for books, then make sure you stop by Second Story books on your visit to DC.