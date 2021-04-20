Second Act 1727 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA

Stop by Second Act Marketplace for Treats on Haight Street In the space formerly occupied for twenty years by the iconic Red Vic Movie House and founded by the same owners, Jack and Betsy Rix, Second Act is also committed to the idea of bringing the neighborhood together in this marketplace and event space.



Five retail businesses make up the marketplace portion of Second Act—a juice bar, a spice shop, a Russian pastry shop, a boutique kitchen store, and a soft serve ice cream bar.



The event space, which can hold up to 50 people, can be rented out for movies, live music, comedy shows, classes, and community meetings; visit the website for a calendar of upcoming events.



