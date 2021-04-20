Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Second Act

1727 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-668-3994
Stop by Second Act Marketplace for Treats on Haight Street San Francisco California United States

Stop by Second Act Marketplace for Treats on Haight Street

In the space formerly occupied for twenty years by the iconic Red Vic Movie House and founded by the same owners, Jack and Betsy Rix, Second Act is also committed to the idea of bringing the neighborhood together in this marketplace and event space.

Five retail businesses make up the marketplace portion of Second Act—a juice bar, a spice shop, a Russian pastry shop, a boutique kitchen store, and a soft serve ice cream bar.

The event space, which can hold up to 50 people, can be rented out for movies, live music, comedy shows, classes, and community meetings; visit the website for a calendar of upcoming events.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points