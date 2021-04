Sebastian's The Steakhouse 80 Elm St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Sebastian's The Steakhouse Enthusiastic carnivores have a plenty of options in Morristown, but Sebastian’s predates the recent steakhouse boom. Framed by the exposed brick of the main dining room, a mosaic depicting Morristown Station one hundred years ago (complete with a parked Ford Model T) suggests that this place is itself destined for local lore. Sebastian’s may not be a century old, but the porterhouse cuts are certainly aged to perfection.