Seattle Public Library-Central Library

Entryway to the Library, Seattle

One of Seattle 's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous 'book spiral' that allows access to the collections. With a coffee-cart and natural light pouring in, it's the perfect place to spend part of a rainy day.10am - 8pm10am - 6pmNoon - 6pm