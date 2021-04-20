Get a Strong Foundation in Seattle's Architecture
Architecture and design buffs will enjoy these architectural walking tours of Seattle
. The Seattle Architecture Foundation’s themed tours range from Architecture 101 to animal design details to Northwest Art Deco style. Tour guides are volunteers who receive extensive training in architectural styles, Seattle history, and more; some are design professionals (such as architects, landscape architects, or interior designers), while others are community volunteers. You should be prepared for two hours of walking and standing; since Seattle is a hilly city, most routes involve hills, stairs, escalators, and elevators. Tours are Thurdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from April through December. Advance registration is recommended, although they do accept day-of walk-ups with exact change, cash only.