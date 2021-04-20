Seatown Seabar and Rotisserie
2010 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-436-0390
Smooth-Sailing SustenanceThis Seattle hangout on the edge of Pike Place Market is another installment in the Tom Douglas restaurant empire. The place exudes nautical casual with a real homeport feel. Pendleton Blankets slung over the chairs on the patio seating define summer in Seattle. Is it a bar? A deli? A charcuterie? Luncheonette? All of the above.
We tied up next to the window for some people watching and breakfast. The food was the same high quality we'd found in TD's other eateries. Fast, fresh, flavorful. Coffee is fresh and hand-brewed: $4 for a pot that serves two! The omelette and the egg sandwich were perfect and affordable for the location and quality.
Our server was pleasant and happy to give us some background on the place. Apparently it was one of the stops in the "Layover" series on the Food Network. Cleaning the plates was not a problem. The coffee, exceptional even for Seattle. Seatown has a full bar and deli/takeout service if you want to grab a drink or grab and go. So convenient, so commendable. Just Go.