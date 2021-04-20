Seaside
Seaside, FL 32459, USA
Living in the Truman ShowRemember the movie The Truman Show? Where Jim Carrey lived in a picturesque town - well, that film was shot in Seaside, Florida! I grew up about an hour away and worked as a babysitter for the tourists during the Summers. The town is absolutely adorable, but very expensive! I prefer going there for a day trip and bringing my own lunch/snacks. There is a outdoor theater, tons of shopping and restaurants, and of course the beach!
almost 7 years ago
Food Carts at Seaside
While passing through Seaside last year I stopped to check out the Raw & Juicy food truck. It is one of a few food trucks located in downtown Seaside. The food was delicious, but be prepared to spend some money as it's all overpriced to fit in with Seaside standards.