Seaside Seaside, FL 32459, USA

Living in the Truman Show Remember the movie The Truman Show? Where Jim Carrey lived in a picturesque town - well, that film was shot in Seaside, Florida! I grew up about an hour away and worked as a babysitter for the tourists during the Summers. The town is absolutely adorable, but very expensive! I prefer going there for a day trip and bringing my own lunch/snacks. There is a outdoor theater, tons of shopping and restaurants, and of course the beach!