Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Seaside

Seaside, FL 32459, USA
Website
Living in the Truman Show Seaside Florida United States
Food Carts at Seaside Seaside Florida United States
Living in the Truman Show Seaside Florida United States
Food Carts at Seaside Seaside Florida United States

Living in the Truman Show

Remember the movie The Truman Show? Where Jim Carrey lived in a picturesque town - well, that film was shot in Seaside, Florida! I grew up about an hour away and worked as a babysitter for the tourists during the Summers. The town is absolutely adorable, but very expensive! I prefer going there for a day trip and bringing my own lunch/snacks. There is a outdoor theater, tons of shopping and restaurants, and of course the beach!
By Erica House

More Recommendations

Erica House
almost 7 years ago

Food Carts at Seaside

While passing through Seaside last year I stopped to check out the Raw & Juicy food truck. It is one of a few food trucks located in downtown Seaside. The food was delicious, but be prepared to spend some money as it's all overpriced to fit in with Seaside standards.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points