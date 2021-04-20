Where are you going?
seafront

İsmet Kaptan Mahallesi, Hürriyet Blv. No:5, 35210 Konak/İzmir, Turkey
Website
| +90 232 445 45 92
Izmir sunset Izmir Turkey

Izmir sunset

If you're heading down to the touristy seaside towns in western Turkey such as Bodrum and Kusadasi, then you'll probably fly into the city of Izmir. If you do, I suggest that you spend a day/night there as well.

Izmir is a fantastic city right on the sea. You can explore the shopping district, visit the grand bazaar and then sit at a table inches from the water to eat and watch the sun go down.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

