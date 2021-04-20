seafront İsmet Kaptan Mahallesi, Hürriyet Blv. No:5, 35210 Konak/İzmir, Turkey

Izmir sunset If you're heading down to the touristy seaside towns in western Turkey such as Bodrum and Kusadasi, then you'll probably fly into the city of Izmir. If you do, I suggest that you spend a day/night there as well.



Izmir is a fantastic city right on the sea. You can explore the shopping district, visit the grand bazaar and then sit at a table inches from the water to eat and watch the sun go down.