Seafood Heaven
Goose what? Yes, Eat These!One of the most difficult to acquire seafood dishes, Percebes - gooseneck barnacles - are a highly sought after commodity and only found in Galicia!
These grow in the deep crevices where the waves smash against the rocks, and as such are extremely dangerous to harvest and many times the fisherman have lost their lives in pursuit of Percebes.
For this reason, they can be extremely difficult to find and prohibitively expensive to order- at times going for 150 euro per kilo! One restaurant which has a steady source is Pan de Millo in O Grove, Galicia.
Photo by Lourdes Cardenal /Wikimedia Commons.